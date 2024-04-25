News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey offers Iraq technical help to bolster border security
Middle East News
2024-04-25 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey offers Iraq technical help to bolster border security
Turkey is in discussions with Iraq to provide technical assistance to Baghdad for securing its borders to prevent movements of outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants around the region, a Turkish defense ministry official said on Thursday.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited Baghdad and Erbil this week as Ankara ramped up cross-border operations against PKK militants based in mountainous, mainly Kurdish northern Iraq.
The two countries agreed to a strategic framework agreement overseeing security, trade and energy as well as a defense cooperation deal during the visit.
"We told our counterparts that Turkey is ready to provide assistance to Iraq on border security systems," the Turkish official told reporters.
A delegation from Iraq earlier visited Turkey to examine the border security systems that Turkey offered to provide, the official also said, adding that the discussions for security cooperation were still under way.
During a joint press conference with Erdogan on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the two countries would cooperate to bolster border security, without mentioning the PKK specifically.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Iraq
Technical
Help
Border
Security
Next
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
At least 34,305 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-14
Turkey to discuss 'common understanding' on security with Iraq
Middle East News
2024-03-14
Turkey to discuss 'common understanding' on security with Iraq
0
Middle East News
2024-03-13
Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad
Middle East News
2024-03-13
Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:30
Biden names new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues
Middle East News
09:30
Biden names new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals
0
Middle East News
08:13
Assets under management of Saudi Public Investment Fund reach 2.81 trillion riyals in 2023
Middle East News
08:13
Assets under management of Saudi Public Investment Fund reach 2.81 trillion riyals in 2023
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-15
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
World News
2024-04-15
Czech Republic summons Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
World News
2023-07-14
Russian deputies passed anti-transgender law
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
3
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
5
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
8
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More