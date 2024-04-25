Biden names new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues

2024-04-25 | 09:30
Biden names new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues
Biden names new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues

US President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed Lise Grande as the new special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, the State Department said in a statement.

Grande, who replaces David Satterfield, is currently head of the independent US Institute of Peace. She previously worked for the United Nations for more than 25 years, a career that included running aid operations in Yemen, Iraq and South Sudan.


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Biden

US

Special

Envoy

Humanitarian

Issues

