On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions targeting Iran's drone and missile industries in coordination with the US and Canada.



The sanctions are a response to Iran's attack on Israel on April 13.



The UK sanctioned two individuals and four companies involved in Iran's drone production network.



Additionally, the UK plans to expand trade sanctions against Iran, banning the export of components used in drone and missile production.



The UK aims to limit Iran's military capabilities and continues to tighten measures against Iran's destabilizing activities in the region.



In turn, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on dozens of entities, individuals, and vessels.



The entities' sanctions were selected after facilitating the clandestine sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).



Additionally, ''MODAFL itself is involved in supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Russia's war in Ukraine'' said a Treasury Department press release.



''Iran's Ministry of Defense continues to destabilize the region and world with its support to Russia's war in Ukraine, unprecedented attack on Israel, and proliferation of UAVs and other dangerous military hardware to terrorist proxies,'' stated Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.



He added: ''The United States, in close coordination with our British and Canadian partners, will continue to use all means available to combat those who would finance Iran's destabilizing activities.''