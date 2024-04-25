News
Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman
Middle East News
2024-04-25 | 12:09
Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman
Climate warming caused by fossil fuel emissions was 'likely' behind the record rainfall that hit the deserts of the United Arab Emirates and Oman last week, resulting in deaths and widespread flooding, according to the World Weather Attribution Network on Thursday.
The study found that heavy rainfall during El Niño years has become 10 to 40 percent heavier in the Arabian Peninsula, adding that climate change is the likely cause, though it cannot be determined 'with certainty.'
AFP
Middle East News
Climate Change
Floods
UAE
Oman
Rainfall
0
Middle East News
03:29
UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods
Middle East News
03:29
UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17
Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall
0
Middle East News
2024-04-24
UAE allocates $544.60 million for homes affected by the weather
Middle East News
2024-04-24
UAE allocates $544.60 million for homes affected by the weather
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign deal to collaborate on Development Road project
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, UAE sign deal to collaborate on Development Road project
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes
0
Middle East News
11:36
UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities
Middle East News
11:36
UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
0
Middle East News
10:26
US Treasury Department: US imposes new Iran-related sanctions
Middle East News
10:26
US Treasury Department: US imposes new Iran-related sanctions
0
Sports News
2023-08-20
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Sports News
2023-08-20
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Turkey detains seven suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Turkey detains seven suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
02:55
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
2
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
Lebanon News
05:17
Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections
3
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli drone strikes Douris plain in Baalbek: Driver injured
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli strike hits Iaat plain in Baalbek: Thursday update
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
6
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:06
Ambassador Alaa Moussa's analysis on LBCI: Separating Gaza events from Lebanon's presidential file - interview highlights
7
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
02:10
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
02:10
Over 430 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on third day of Passover holiday: Al Jazeera reports
