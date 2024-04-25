Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman

2024-04-25
Climate change &#39;likely&#39; behind floods in UAE and Oman
Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman

Climate warming caused by fossil fuel emissions was 'likely' behind the record rainfall that hit the deserts of the United Arab Emirates and Oman last week, resulting in deaths and widespread flooding, according to the World Weather Attribution Network on Thursday.

The study found that heavy rainfall during El Niño years has become 10 to 40 percent heavier in the Arabian Peninsula, adding that climate change is the likely cause, though it cannot be determined 'with certainty.'
 
AFP

Middle East News

Climate Change

Floods

UAE

Oman

Rainfall

