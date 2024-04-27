Four killed in attack on Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, reports advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM

2024-04-27 | 02:46
Four killed in attack on Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, reports advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM
Four killed in attack on Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, reports advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM

Four expatriate workers were killed in a drone attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister told Reuters.

Production has also been suspended, the advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister and a senior Kurdish politician said.

The four expatriate workers killed in the attack were from Yemen, a statement from the Kurdish regional government said.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, in a Saturday post on X, condemned the attack that resulted in "multiple deaths and injuries, and has impacted the local electricity supply network."

The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field halted gas supplies to power plants, resulting in a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of power generation.

The Pearl Consortium - which includes United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum - has the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's biggest gas fields.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reuters
 

