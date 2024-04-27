Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Middle East News
2024-04-27 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at them from a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the military said on Saturday.

The military released a photo of two automatic rifles that it said were used by several gunmen to shoot at the soldiers, at an outpost near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said security officials confirmed two deaths and the health ministry said two other men were wounded.

There was no other immediate comment from Palestinian officials in the West Bank, where violence has been on the rise as Israel presses its war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Soldiers

Palestinian

West Bank

LBCI Next
Iran works to free crew of detained Israel-linked ship
India set to sign deal with Oman to expand Middle East ties: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

Israel arrests Palestinian in connection with killing of Israeli shepherd in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israeli settlers kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank, says mayor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit KSA on Sunday and Monday to discuss Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19

Abbas, several international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran works to free crew of detained Israel-linked ship

LBCI
World News
02:59

India set to sign deal with Oman to expand Middle East ties: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-21

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23

Israel yet to show evidence UNRWA staff are members of 'terrorist groups,' report says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Young Palestinian killed in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More