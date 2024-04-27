Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at them from a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the military said on Saturday.



The military released a photo of two automatic rifles that it said were used by several gunmen to shoot at the soldiers, at an outpost near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Jenin.



The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said security officials confirmed two deaths and the health ministry said two other men were wounded.



There was no other immediate comment from Palestinian officials in the West Bank, where violence has been on the rise as Israel presses its war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.



Reuters