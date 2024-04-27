Iran works to free crew of detained Israel-linked ship

2024-04-27 | 03:23
Iran works to free crew of detained Israel-linked ship
Iran works to free crew of detained Israel-linked ship

Iran’s foreign minister said the crew of a seized Portuguese-flagged ship linked to Israel have been granted consular access and are expected to be freed, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the container vessel MSC Aries with a crew of 25 in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, days after Tehran vowed to retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus. Iran had said it could close the crucial shipping route.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in a telephone call that the “humanitarian issue of the release of the ship's crew is of serious concern to us", Iranian media said.

He was quoted as saying the crew would be turned over to their ambassadors in Tehran. The reports did not say when this would occur.

Iran’s foreign ministry has said the Aries was seized for 'violating maritime laws' and that there was no doubt it was linked to Israel.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Ship

Israel

Consular Access

Humanitarian

Issue

