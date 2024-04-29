White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu

2024-04-29 | 00:05
White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel&#39;s security in call with Netanyahu
White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu

The White House stated on Sunday that President Joe Biden reaffirmed in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his firm commitment to Israel's security.

The White House added that Biden emphasized the need to make progress in continuing and increasing aid deliveries in full coordination with humanitarian organizations.

It noted that they also discussed the Rafah crossing, and the US president reiterated his clear position on the matter.

Reuters

