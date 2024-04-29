US State Department: Blinken travels to Jordan and Israel after visiting KSA

Middle East News
2024-04-29 | 00:15
High views
US State Department: Blinken travels to Jordan and Israel after visiting KSA
US State Department: Blinken travels to Jordan and Israel after visiting KSA

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Sunday that Secretary Antony Blinken will extend his Middle East tour to visit Jordan and Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia.

Miller added in a statement that Blinken will focus on efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza that will involve the release of hostages and the continuation or increase of humanitarian aid in the region.

Reuters

White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu
