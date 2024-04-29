UKMTO: Report of incident Northwest of Mocha, Yemen

2024-04-29 | 05:18
UKMTO: Report of incident Northwest of Mocha, Yemen
UKMTO: Report of incident Northwest of Mocha, Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Authority said on Monday that it received a report about an incident 54 nautical miles northwest of Mocha in Yemen.

It added that the authorities are investigating the matter, advising ships to pass cautiously and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Reuters

Middle East News

UKMTO

Incident

Yemen

Investigations

Ships

