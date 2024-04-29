International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years

2024-04-29 | 07:04
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years
0min
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years

Tunisia's Ministry of Economy announced on Monday that the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has signed an agreement with Tunisia to provide $1.2 billion over the next three years to finance the country's energy imports.

For months, Tunisia has been struggling to provide some basic goods amid a financial crisis.

Reuters

