Beirut
21
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
2024-04-29 | 07:10
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday that bilateral agreements between the kingdom and the United States are expected 'in the near future' in response to a question about negotiations between the two countries regarding a security agreement.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Prince Faisal said, "Most of the work has already been completed. We have outlined what we believe needs to happen on the Palestinian front."
Reuters
