Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

Middle East News
2024-04-29 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US &#39;in the near future&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday that bilateral agreements between the kingdom and the United States are expected 'in the near future' in response to a question about negotiations between the two countries regarding a security agreement.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Prince Faisal said, "Most of the work has already been completed. We have outlined what we believe needs to happen on the Palestinian front."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

United States

Security

Agreement

Negotiations

LBCI Next
Egyptian FM: Egypt is optimistic about a ceasefire proposal in Gaza
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation lends Tunisia $1.2 billion over three years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

US national security advisor traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:30

UN expresses concern over new Iraqi law targeting homosexuals

LBCI
World News
09:05

Turkey backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:34

Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May

LBCI
World News
08:06

North Korean delegation discusses trade during Iran visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-21

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
World News
08:54

NATO Secretary General says: It's not too late for Ukraine 'to prevail' in the war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-23

Abu Obaida: We lost contact with the group responsible for five Zionist prisoners, and we believe that the prisoners were most likely killed due to Zionist bombing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More