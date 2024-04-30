US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces intercepted and neutralized multiple 'threats' posed by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea on Monday.



According to CENTCOM, between the hours of 10:00 am and 5:20 pm (Sanaa time), three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched from Yemen towards the Red Sea.



They targeted the MV Cyclades, a Malta-flagged vessel owned by Greece.



"There were no injuries, and the vessel continued on its way," the CENTCOM reported.



Prior to this, at 7:49 am, US forces detected and engaged a Houthi-launched UAV on a trajectory towards the USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon, both deployed in the Red Sea.



Swift action led to the destruction of the UAV, averting any potential harm to the vessels or their crews.