US implicates five Israeli units in rights violations before Gaza war

The United States found five units of Israel's security forces responsible for gross violations of human rights, the first time Washington has reached such a conclusion about Israeli forces, the State Department said on Monday, though it has not barred any of the units from receiving US military assistance.



Israel has conducted "remediation" in the cases of four of the units in compliance with US law prohibiting military assistance to security force units that commit such abuses and have not been brought to justice, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.



The incidents in question took place outside of Gaza before conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas in October, Patel said.



Human rights groups say they have reported incidents involving Israeli units including extrajudicial killings, torture, and physical abuse to the State Department, most of them committed against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



Patel declined to offer specifics on the violations US officials looked at, which units were involved, or what remediation steps were taken.



"Four of these units have effectively remediated these violations, which is what we expect partners to do," Patel said.



In the case of a fifth unit, Washington has not yet determined whether there has been sufficient remediation and was still in discussions with Israel, he said.



The fifth unit is believed to be the Netzah Yehuda battalion of the Israel Defense Forces, which has been implicated in the 2022 death of 78-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Assad.



All the units remain eligible for US assistance, Patel said.



Reuters