Tunisia: Coast guard retrieves bodies of nine migrants off Mahdia coast

Middle East News
2024-04-30 | 01:04
Tunisia: Coast guard retrieves bodies of nine migrants off Mahdia coast
0min
Tunisia: Coast guard retrieves bodies of nine migrants off Mahdia coast

 The Tunisian official news agency reported late Monday that the Tunisian coast guard retrieved nine bodies from the sea off the coast of Mahdia.

The agency clarified that the Coast Guard retrieved seven "decomposed" bodies from the beach of Chaba and two from the beach of Salakta.

Reuters

