UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years

Middle East News
2024-04-30 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years

A rare United Arab Emirates-Iran joint economic commission will convene in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Iranian Labor News Agency reported, as Tehran seeks to bolster economic ties with Gulf states amid mounting US pressure.

This is the first meeting in 10 years for the bilateral joint economic cooperation commission, with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehdi Bazrpash and Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri in attendance.

The UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran after Riyadh severed its ties with Tehran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi embassy in the Islamic Republic by hardline protesters over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

After years of animosity on different sides of geopolitical rivalries, the UAE started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019.

It resulted in upgraded diplomatic ties last year between Iran and the UAE, which has business and trade ties with Tehran stretching back more than a century, with Dubai emirate long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

The ministers are expected to mainly discuss cooperation in international trade corridors while private sector representatives will discuss trade and investment.



Reuters

Middle East News

UAE

Iran

Economic

Commission

Ties

LBCI Next
Israel waiting on Hamas on proposed halt to fighting before sending team to Cairo
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:33

US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties

LBCI
World News
11:45

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-24

Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka to foster ties, open hydropower project

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26

Israel waiting on Hamas on proposed halt to fighting before sending team to Cairo

LBCI
World News
05:38

Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel

LBCI
World News
03:58

Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:42

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More