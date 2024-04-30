Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

Middle East News
2024-04-30 | 08:13
High views
Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem
Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

An Israeli policeman was stabbed Tuesday by a 34-year-old Turkish citizen in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police.

The Israeli ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that the injured policeman, aged 30, was transported to the hospital "in moderate condition." They added that the attacker was shot dead.

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Police

Turkey

Jerusalem

