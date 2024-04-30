News
Israeli army reports shooting suspects near border with Egypt
2024-04-30 | 10:12
Israeli army reports shooting suspects near border with Egypt
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that its soldiers fired at a group of suspects in the area of Mount Harif near the border with Egypt, resulting in injuries to some of them.
No further details were provided.
Reuters
