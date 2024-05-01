Turkey arrests 41 people over suspected Islamic State ties

2024-05-01 | 03:42
Turkey arrests 41 people over suspected Islamic State ties
Turkey arrests 41 people over suspected Islamic State ties

Turkish authorities have detained 41 people suspected of having ties to the militant group Islamic State in operations across 12 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

