Turkish police detain 210 people during May Day demonstrations in Istanbul

2024-05-01 | 09:45
Turkish police detain 210 people during May Day demonstrations in Istanbul
Turkish police detain 210 people during May Day demonstrations in Istanbul

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, 210 people were detained on Wednesday during May Day (Labor Day) demonstrations in Istanbul.

The minister posted on X, "210 people who did not heed warnings and tried to advance towards Taksim Square and attacked our police, were detained on May 1, Labor and Solidarity Day in Istanbul."

AFP

