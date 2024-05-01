News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise expects to receive half of Boeing's promised deliveries this year
Middle East News
2024-05-01 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise expects to receive half of Boeing's promised deliveries this year
The CEO of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise anticipated that its aircraft leasing unit, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital, will receive approximately half of the number of planes that Boeing previously committed to delivering this year.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's top ten leasing companies with a fleet of 500 aircraft that it owns, manages, or has ordered, stated that Boeing delivered only one aircraft in the first quarter and is expected to deliver four planes in the second quarter.
CEO Firoz Tarapore, in a phone call with analysts, said, "The only thing we can reliably expect from Boeing these days is a notice of delivery delay instead of receiving the planes."
Reuters
Middle East News
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
Boeing
Aircraft
Delivery
Next
US Army destroys uncrewed vessel in Yemen
Columbia University threatens to 'expel' students occupying one of its buildings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
A Dutch court orders authorities to halt the delivery of F-35 aircraft spare parts to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
A Dutch court orders authorities to halt the delivery of F-35 aircraft spare parts to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
0
World News
2024-04-27
Taiwan spots 22 Chinese aircraft in island's vicinity: Defense Ministry
World News
2024-04-27
Taiwan spots 22 Chinese aircraft in island's vicinity: Defense Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Turkey, Egypt discuss ways to enhance aid delivery to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
Blinken visits Israeli border crossing with Gaza to inspect aid delivery
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:16
Supporters of Israel attack pro-Palestinian camp in Los Angeles, 300 Gaza protesters arrested in New York
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:16
Supporters of Israel attack pro-Palestinian camp in Los Angeles, 300 Gaza protesters arrested in New York
0
Middle East News
11:13
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
Middle East News
11:13
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
World News
10:47
British policeman charged for posting picture supporting Hamas
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
0
World News
02:00
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
World News
02:00
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:05
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
3
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:13
Blinken: US 'determined' to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
French Foreign Minister: Work continues to reach truce in Gaza
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51
Blinken discusses improved aid access to Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu, calls for more
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:36
Hamas official: Blinken's statements about a ceasefire are an attempt to pressure the movement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More