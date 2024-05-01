Dubai Aerospace Enterprise expects to receive half of Boeing's promised deliveries this year

2024-05-01 | 10:02
0min
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise expects to receive half of Boeing's promised deliveries this year

The CEO of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise anticipated that its aircraft leasing unit, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital, will receive approximately half of the number of planes that Boeing previously committed to delivering this year.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's top ten leasing companies with a fleet of 500 aircraft that it owns, manages, or has ordered, stated that Boeing delivered only one aircraft in the first quarter and is expected to deliver four planes in the second quarter.

CEO Firoz Tarapore, in a phone call with analysts, said, "The only thing we can reliably expect from Boeing these days is a notice of delivery delay instead of receiving the planes."

Reuters

Middle East News

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

Boeing

Aircraft

Delivery

US Army destroys uncrewed vessel in Yemen
Columbia University threatens to 'expel' students occupying one of its buildings
