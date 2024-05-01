The CEO of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise anticipated that its aircraft leasing unit, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Capital, will receive approximately half of the number of planes that Boeing previously committed to delivering this year.



Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's top ten leasing companies with a fleet of 500 aircraft that it owns, manages, or has ordered, stated that Boeing delivered only one aircraft in the first quarter and is expected to deliver four planes in the second quarter.



CEO Firoz Tarapore, in a phone call with analysts, said, "The only thing we can reliably expect from Boeing these days is a notice of delivery delay instead of receiving the planes."



Reuters