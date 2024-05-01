News
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
2024-05-01 | 11:13
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated on Wednesday that the Middle East crisis will not be resolved by the normalization between Arab countries and Israel, as the United States continues its efforts to broker an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel despite the ongoing war in Gaza.
During a meeting with educators on Teacher's Day, Khamenei said, "Some people think that the problem will be solved if they go to neighboring countries and urge them to normalize their relations with the Zionist entity," according to statements published on his official website.
He added, "No, they are mistaken; the issues of Western Asia will not be resolved unless Palestine returns to its original owners!"
The Supreme Leader reiterated on Wednesday, "Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, Muslims, Christians, and Jews alike. Let them reclaim Palestine, establish their system, and then let that system decide how to deal with the Zionists, whether to expel them or keep them; let them decide."
Khamenei reiterated Iran's criticism of police intervention on American university campuses to quell pro-Palestinian movements.
He said, "University students did not chant slogans urging riots, they did not kill anyone, and they did not set fire to anything; they were treated like this!" adding, "The way the US government dealt with university students shows the US' complicity with the Zionist entity in the greatest genocide in Gaza."
AFP
