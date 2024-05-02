Pentagon acknowledges accidental killing of civilian in Syria last year

2024-05-02 | 12:37
Pentagon acknowledges accidental killing of civilian in Syria last year
Pentagon acknowledges accidental killing of civilian in Syria last year

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) admitted in an internal investigation that the United States accidentally killed a civilian in Syria during a drone strike last year.

The assessment by the US Central Command corroborates an earlier report by The Washington Post that refuted the United States' initial claim of having killed a senior al-Qaeda leader.

