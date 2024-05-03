News
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
Middle East News
2024-05-03 | 00:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
A security source told Reuters that an Israeli strike targeted a building managed by Syrian security forces on the outskirts of Damascus late Thursday.
Syrian state media did not immediately report on the strike.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Airstrike
Syria
Damascus
Security
Building
