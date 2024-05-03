Turkey says it killed 32 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

2024-05-03 | 06:54
Turkey says it killed 32 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Turkey says it killed 32 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkey's military has "neutralized" 32 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) across various regions of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry's use of the term "neutralized" commonly means killed. The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The ministry said the militants were found in the Haftanin, Gara and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq, as well as in a region where Turkey frequently mounts cross-border raids under its "Claw-Lock Operation."



Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdish

Militants

Iraq

