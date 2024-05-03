Turkey may need to adjust export target due to Israel trade suspension

Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, said on Friday that Turkey will have to adjust its year-end export target from $267 billion to $260 billion if the trade issue with Israel is not resolved within two months.



Speaking to reporters after Turkey suspended trade with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is reached and humanitarian aid is provided in Gaza, Gültepe said it is not easy to compensate for the potential loss of between $5 to $6 billion through other markets in a short time.



Reuters