Turkey may need to adjust export target due to Israel trade suspension

Middle East News
2024-05-03 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey may need to adjust export target due to Israel trade suspension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey may need to adjust export target due to Israel trade suspension

Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, said on Friday that Turkey will have to adjust its year-end export target from $267 billion to $260 billion if the trade issue with Israel is not resolved within two months.

Speaking to reporters after Turkey suspended trade with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is reached and humanitarian aid is provided in Gaza, Gültepe said it is not easy to compensate for the potential loss of between $5 to $6 billion through other markets in a short time.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Exports

Trade

Israel

Target

Suspension

LBCI Next
Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities
Turkey says it killed 32 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:14

Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-02

Turkey suspends all trade transactions with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:39

Egyptian sources: CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

WHO: 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More