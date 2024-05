British-Palestinian University of Glasgow President Ghassan Abu Sitta, who was scheduled to tell the French Senate about his experience as a doctor in Gaza since the Israeli attack, announced that he was banned from entering France on Saturday after being refused entry to Germany in April.



Abu Sitta explained on X, “I am at Charles de Gaulle Airport. They are preventing me from entering France. I am supposed to speak in the French Senate today. They say that the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe.”



A police source confirmed to AFP that a “document prohibiting (entry) into the Schengen area” issued by Germany prevented him from entering Paris.

I am at Charles De Gaule airport. They are preventing me from entering France. I am supposed to speak at the French Senate today. They say the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe. — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) May 4, 2024