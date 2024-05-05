Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Sunday ordered the confiscation of Al Jazeera's broadcast equipment after the government decided to shut down the Qatari news channel, which has long been at odds with the Jewish state.



Under the closure decision, the minister ordered the confiscation of equipment 'used in transmitting the channel's content,' including editing and directing gear, cameras, microphones, internet servers, laptops, as well as wireless broadcasting equipment and some mobile phones.



AFP