Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
Middle East News
2024-05-05 | 10:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts
Al Jazeera broadcasts in Israel in both Arabic and English were halted on Sunday following the government's decision to close the channel after tensions escalated between the two sides due to the war in the Gaza Strip.
The closure decision took effect hours after the Israeli government announced the 45-day shutdown of the Qatari channel in Israel, with the option for an extension.
On Sunday afternoon, the screen turned black with a message in Hebrew stating that the broadcast is "suspended in Israel," according to Agence France-Presse's observation.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Al Jazeera
TV Channel
Tensions
Escalations
War
Gaza
