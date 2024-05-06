IAEA chief arrives in Iran

2024-05-06 | 06:03
IAEA chief arrives in Iran
0min
IAEA chief arrives in Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, arrived in Iran on Monday to discuss the nuclear file, according local media.

Grossi is scheduled to participate in a nuclear conference and hold meetings "with the highest officials and politicians in the country," as reported by the Iranian "Mehr" and "ISNA" agencies.


