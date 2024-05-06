Hapag-Lloyd: Red Sea danger zone has not yet extended to Mediterranean Sea

Middle East News
2024-05-06 | 07:01
High views
Hapag-Lloyd: Red Sea danger zone has not yet extended to Mediterranean Sea
Hapag-Lloyd: Red Sea danger zone has not yet extended to Mediterranean Sea

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said on Monday that it continues to avoid the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, adding that the "danger zone" associated with potential attacks by the Iran-allied Yemeni Houthi group has not extended to the Mediterranean Sea.

The company stated in comments via email, "What we see is that the range of attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden is expanding more and more... Therefore, we completely avoid this area."

Earlier, Hapag-Lloyd's biggest competitor, Maersk, stated that the container shipping crisis in the Red Sea is worsening, and the sector's capacity between the Far East and Europe is expected to decrease by up to 20% in the second quarter.

Reuters

Middle East News

Red Sea

Gulf of Aden

Hapag-Lloyd

Danger Zone

Mediterranean Sea

Houthis

Attack

