Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

2024-05-07 | 00:56
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. 

The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.

Reuters

