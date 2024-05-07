Iran: Talks with IAEA's Grossi have been 'positive'

2024-05-07 | 06:27
Iran: Talks with IAEA&#39;s Grossi have been &#39;positive&#39;
Iran: Talks with IAEA's Grossi have been 'positive'

Talks between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have been positive and productive, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday in a joint news conference with the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Grossi flew to Iran on Monday hoping to bolster oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency of Tehran's atomic activities after various setbacks, but analysts and diplomats say he has limited leverage and must be wary of empty promises.

In 2023, Tehran gave sweeping assurances to the UN nuclear watchdog that it will assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and re-install removed monitoring equipment. But little came of those assurances, IAEA reports to member states show.

"We continue interactions over unresolved issues, including issues regarding two sites," Eslami said in the televised news conference.

Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to the around 90% of weapons grade. If that material were enriched further, it would suffice for two nuclear weapons, according to an official IAEA yardstick.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons but no other state has enriched to that level without producing them

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

IAEA

Mohammad Eslami

Rafael Grossi

Isfahan

Tehran

Nuclear

