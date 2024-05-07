Egypt commends Quintet ambassadors' role, urges action on Lebanese presidential vacuum

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received the French Presidential envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during his visit to Egypt.



Shoukry praised the active and vital role played by the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Lebanon, calling for strengthening joint efforts to overcome the Lebanese presidential vacuum.



He emphasized that the regional crisis underscores the importance of swiftly ending the presidential vacuum so that Lebanon can confront the growing challenges arising from it.



The meeting also discussed the importance of continuing the efforts of the Quintet Committee within its framework to facilitate reaching a consensus among the various Lebanese parties on a presidential candidate to resolve the crisis as soon as possible.



Furthermore, the meeting addressed regional developments and their impact on the stability of the region.



Shoukry reiterated Egypt's firm stance calling for the necessity of de-escalating the crisis in Gaza and preventing the widening of the conflict in the region.



He highlighted the grave danger of the volatile situation in Gaza and the international community's failure to prevent Israel from entering Rafah.



Shoukry urged major powers and influential parties to take a stronger and more impactful stance, beyond issuing statements and appeals.



The Egyptian Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Egypt's strong interest in preserving the security, stability, and sovereignty of Lebanon.



He expressed Egypt's appreciation for French efforts aimed at managing the situation in southern Lebanon, emphasizing Cairo's support for these efforts and Egyptian openness to coordinate with Paris regarding them.



He stressed the necessity of including any proposal for implementing Security Council Resolution 1701 to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty, and security, and to halt Israeli attacks.



Le Drian, on his part, expressed his utmost appreciation for Egypt's continuous efforts since the onset of the crisis in Gaza, to achieve a ceasefire.



Both sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination to support Lebanon's safety, stability, and sovereignty, and to provide all forms of support to the Lebanese people to help them overcome the current crisis, choose their leadership, and empower their institutions.