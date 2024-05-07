Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal

Middle East News
2024-05-07 | 13:46
High views
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal
0min
Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah: No seriousness from US or Baghdad regarding US forces withdrawal

Abu Ali al-Askari, the senior security official in the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah, stated that the group does not perceive seriousness from the United States or the Iraqi government regarding the withdrawal of US forces from Baghdad.

This statement was made in a post on the official channel of the brigades on the Telegram application on Tuesday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Abu Ali Al-Askari

Iraq

Kata'ib Hezbollah

United States

Baghdad

