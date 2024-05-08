US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

Middle East News
2024-05-08 | 01:16
High views
US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses
US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

The US military stated that the Houthi rebels allied with Iran launched three "unmanned aerial systems" from Yemen without causing injuries or damages.

The Central Command (CENTCOM) mentioned in a statement that a coalition ship successfully engaged one of the drones, while CENTCOM forces dealt with the second UAV, and the third one crashed in the Gulf of Aden.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Central Command

Military

Drones

Missile

Yemen

Gulf Of Aden

Qatar strongly condemns Israeli incursion into Rafah, calls for international intervention
US completes construction of Gaza aid pier: Pentagon
