Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

2024-05-09 | 00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said that its air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles launched from the Golan Heights towards rural Damascus on Thursday.

The ministry stated, "At around 3:20 a.m. today (Thursday), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a building in rural Damascus. Our air defense systems intercepted the attack and shot down some of the missiles. The attack caused some material losses."

Reuters

