Ankara considers Israeli claims on easing Turkish trade ban a 'pure imagination'

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat stated on Thursday that Israeli allegations regarding Ankara easing its trade ban with Israel are "pure imagination and have no relation to reality."



The minister stated in a post on the X platform that the trade ban imposed by Turkey on Israel will remain in place until a permanent ceasefire is reached in Gaza and the flow of humanitarian aid to the sector is ensured.



This comes in response to earlier remarks made by the Israeli Foreign Minister earlier today, Thursday, claiming that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backtracked from his previous stance and lifted many of the trade restrictions imposed on Israel.



Reuters