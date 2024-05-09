Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

2024-05-09 | 12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

Hezbollah announced on Thursday in a statement that it shelled a military site in northern Israel "with assault drones," as part of "the response" to the killing of its members in an Israeli airstrike by a drone targeting their car in southern Lebanon, a security source told Agence France-Presse.

Hezbollah declared in its statement the launching of "an aerial attack with assault drones targeting the military command of the enemy forces in the settlement of Kfar Giladi and its surroundings" in northern Israel, "in response to the assassination of the mujahideen in the town of Bafliyeh."

The Israeli army, on the other hand, stated in a statement that its air defenses "successfully intercepted two drones in Lebanese territory," adding that it carried out strikes "at several locations in southern Lebanon to remove threats."

A Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse that "four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike by a drone on their car in the town of Bafliyeh," located about 15 kilometers from the southern Lebanese border with Israel.

Hezbollah mourned on Thursday three of its fighters while claiming new attacks against Israeli military sites.

AFP 
 

