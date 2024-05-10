News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden
Middle East News
2024-05-10 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said on Friday it had received a report of a failed hijacking attempt of a vessel 195 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden.
The vessel's master reported being approached by a small craft carrying five or six armed people with ladders.
Maritime sources say pirates may be encouraged by a relaxation of security or may be taking advantage of the chaos caused by attacks on shipping by the Iran-aligned Houthis.
After firing on the vessel, the people in the small craft were forced to abort their approach when the security team on the vessel returned fire, the UKMTO reported.
The vessel and its crew are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, it said.
Reuters
Middle East News
UKMTO
Vessel
Yemen
Aden
Maritime
Vessels
Next
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
World News
2024-04-10
Yemen's Houthis hit four vessels in Gulf of Aden - spokesman
0
Middle East News
2024-04-07
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
Middle East News
2024-04-07
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
0
Middle East News
2024-03-08
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Middle East News
2024-03-08
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-07
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Aden
Middle East News
2024-05-07
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Aden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Israeli tanks encircle eastern half of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Israeli tanks encircle eastern half of Rafah
0
Middle East News
06:33
Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria
Middle East News
06:33
Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:47
Ukraine evacuates residents from border towns in Kharkiv
World News
07:47
Ukraine evacuates residents from border towns in Kharkiv
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:14
Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:48
UN General Assembly set to support Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:48
UN General Assembly set to support Palestinian bid for membership
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-28
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-12-28
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:00
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:00
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
09:51
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
09:51
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
4
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
5
Lebanon Economy
02:34
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:34
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
6
World News
00:37
Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios
World News
00:37
Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations
8
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More