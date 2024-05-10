Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

Middle East News
2024-05-10 | 06:33
Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria
Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish forces have killed 17 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) across various regions of northern Iraq and northern Syria, the defense ministry said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said its forces had "neutralized" 10 PKK insurgents found in the Gara and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq, and in an area where the Turkish military frequently mounts cross-border raids under its "Claw-Lock Operation."

It said another seven militants were "neutralized" in two regions of northern Syria, where Turkey has previously carried out cross-border incursions.

The ministry's use of the term "neutralized" commonly means killed. The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.



Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdish

Militants

Iraq

Syria

Israeli tanks encircle eastern half of Rafah
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah
