Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish forces have killed 17 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) across various regions of northern Iraq and northern Syria, the defense ministry said on Friday.



In a post on social media platform X, the ministry said its forces had "neutralized" 10 PKK insurgents found in the Gara and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq, and in an area where the Turkish military frequently mounts cross-border raids under its "Claw-Lock Operation."



It said another seven militants were "neutralized" in two regions of northern Syria, where Turkey has previously carried out cross-border incursions.



The ministry's use of the term "neutralized" commonly means killed. The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.







Reuters