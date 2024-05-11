Syrian President sets date for the legislative elections in mid-July

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced Saturday the date for the legislative elections to be in mid-July next, in an event being held for the fourth time since the outbreak of the conflict.

Efforts to settle it politically have stalled as Damascus tries to break its diplomatic isolation.



Legislative elections are held once every four years. The Baath Party, led by Assad, usually wins the majority of the 250 seats. Residents in areas outside the control of the Syrian government and millions of refugees abroad cannot participate in the voting.



Assad issued a decree on Saturday, published on his social media accounts, specifying mid-July as the "date for the election of members of the People's Council for the fourth legislative term."



