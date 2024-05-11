UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'

2024-05-11 | 10:53
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'

The UAE expressed its welcome on Saturday for the United Nations General Assembly's vote in favor of supporting full Palestinian membership in the UN organization, considering it "a historic step towards peace and achieving a two-state solution," according to the official WAM news agency.

The Emirati agency quoted a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that "the UAE - which submitted the resolution on the eligibility of the State of Palestine for full membership in the United Nations (...) is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing peace and justice, preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, following international legitimacy resolutions and relevant agreements aimed at ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

The ministry further stated that the UAE "has always urged the international community to enhance all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and a two-state solution."

AFP

