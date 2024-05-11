News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'
Middle East News
2024-05-11 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'
The UAE expressed its welcome on Saturday for the United Nations General Assembly's vote in favor of supporting full Palestinian membership in the UN organization, considering it "a historic step towards peace and achieving a two-state solution," according to the official WAM news agency.
The Emirati agency quoted a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that "the UAE - which submitted the resolution on the eligibility of the State of Palestine for full membership in the United Nations (...) is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing peace and justice, preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, following international legitimacy resolutions and relevant agreements aimed at ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."
The ministry further stated that the UAE "has always urged the international community to enhance all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and a two-state solution."
AFP
Middle East News
United Arab Emirates
United Nations
Vote
Palestinian
Membership
Next
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
UN Security Council to vote on Palestinian UN membership on Friday
0
Middle East News
04:19
Jordan: Endorsing Palestinian UN membership proves Israel's becoming a 'pariah state'
Middle East News
04:19
Jordan: Endorsing Palestinian UN membership proves Israel's becoming a 'pariah state'
0
World News
01:12
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
World News
01:12
Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:44
Syrian President sets date for the legislative elections in mid-July
Middle East News
09:44
Syrian President sets date for the legislative elections in mid-July
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Toll of Israeli attacks rises: 34,971 deaths and 78,641 injuries since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Toll of Israeli attacks rises: 34,971 deaths and 78,641 injuries since October 7th
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04
Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha and whether to keep mediating
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-10
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Lebanon News
2024-05-10
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Hamas to share video on fate of hostage Nadav Popplewell
3
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
8
Lebanon News
05:54
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
05:54
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More