Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus

Middle East News
2024-05-12 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani stated on Sunday that any voluntary reduction in oil production is subject to consensus among the member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The minister added in remarks to journalists on the sidelines of a licensing event for oil and gas exploration that it is possible for any negotiable proposals to be presented.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Oil

OPEC

Consensus

Production

LBCI Next
Hundreds protest in Tunisia to demand a date for fair presidential elections
CENTCOM: Houthis launch drone from Yemen with no casualties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-11

Iraq holds oil, gas licensing round for 29 projects

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas blames OPEC for oil market volatility

LBCI
World News
2024-04-11

OPEC: Strong demand for oil in summer and possibilities for boosting global economy

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

US tops global oil production for sixth straight year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Hundreds protest in Tunisia to demand a date for fair presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
00:20

CENTCOM: Houthis launch drone from Yemen with no casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:53

UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

Israeli army: Majority of hostages in Gaza are 'alive'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44

Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51

Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11

Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More