Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus
Middle East News
2024-05-12 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus
Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani stated on Sunday that any voluntary reduction in oil production is subject to consensus among the member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The minister added in remarks to journalists on the sidelines of a licensing event for oil and gas exploration that it is possible for any negotiable proposals to be presented.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Oil
OPEC
Consensus
Production
