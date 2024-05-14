Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack, security sources say

Middle East News
2024-05-14 | 00:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack, security sources say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack, security sources say

An Iraqi commanding officer and four soldiers were killed and five others injured on Monday in an attack by suspected Islamic State militants on an army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources said.

The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, a rural area that remains a hotbed of activity for militant cells years after Iraq declared final victory over the extremist group in 2017.

Iraq's defense ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of a colonel and "a number of heroic fighters of the regiment as a result of their response to a terrorist attack."

Security forces repelled the attack but there were many casualties in the process, the statement added.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Soldiers

Islamic State

Militants

ISIS

Attack

Army

LBCI Next
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Niger army that killed dozens

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53

Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More