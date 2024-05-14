Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi military post

2024-05-14 | 14:55
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi military post
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi military post

The Islamic State announced on Tuesday in a statement on its Telegram account that it was responsible for an attack on a military post in northern Iraq on Monday that resulted in the death and injury of 10 Iraqi soldiers.

Reuters
 

