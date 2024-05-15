Three Libyan fighters killed in clashes with smugglers near Algerian borders

Middle East News
2024-05-15 | 00:36
High views
2min
Three Libyan fighters killed in clashes with smugglers near Algerian borders

Three Libyan fighters of a military force based in Tripoli were killed in clashes with smugglers and drug dealers in the desert near the border with Algeria, the force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The force, 444 Brigade, said the clashes "were heated and lasted for hours," adding that they "had thwarted smuggling approximately 5 million narcotic pills."

The brigade has patrols in the south of the city and other towns combating smuggling. It is among the strongest military forces in Tripoli.

The brigade posted on its verified Facebook page footage showing patrols in the desert and piles of cardboard boxes with samples of drugs of white-red pills on top of them.

The footage also showed two suspected smugglers sitting on their knees with their hands above their heads surrounded by the brigade fighters.

Libyan officials already have been working with African counterparts to address the issue of smuggling. 

A workshop held in Tripoli over the past two days, organized by the Libyan intelligence chief, Hussain Al-Ayeb, and with African security and intelligence officials, reached an agreement to "increase coordination, combating smuggling and drying up its sources of financing," the foreign affairs ministry media department told journalists in a message.

The message said the workshop included officials, specialists, and security experts from 26 countries.

Reuters

Middle East News

Libya

Fighters

Algeria

Smuggling

Border

Military

Force






