Jordan foils an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kingdom in March

The official Jordanian news agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday, citing an official source, that Jordanian security agencies ''foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kingdom sent by militias supported by one of the countries to a cell in Jordan.''



The source told Petra that ''the quantity was seized upon the arrest of cell members, who are Jordanians, in late March,'' indicating that investigations and operations are still ongoing to uncover more about this operation.



Earlier, two informed Jordanian sources told Reuters that the allied state with the United States thwarted a plot suspected to be led by Iran to smuggle weapons to assist opposition to the ruling royal regime in carrying out sabotage activities.



