Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey
Middle East News
2024-05-16 | 15:00
Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday said Israel would abolish its free trade agreement with Turkey and also impose a 100% tariff on other imports from Turkey in retaliation for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to halt exports to Israel.
The plan, he said, would be submitted to the cabinet for approval.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Turkey
Trade Agreement
Tariff
Imports
0
