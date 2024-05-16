Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey

Middle East News
2024-05-16 | 15:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday said Israel would abolish its free trade agreement with Turkey and also impose a 100% tariff on other imports from Turkey in retaliation for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to halt exports to Israel.

The plan, he said, would be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Turkey

Trade Agreement

Tariff

Imports

LBCI Next
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
US anchors temporary pier at Gaza beach for aid delivery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable

LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

President Biden increases US tariffs on an array of Chinese imports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Turkey: Israel's attack on Rafah shows lack of genuine intent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

UN mission in Iraq expresses concern over the increase in executions linked to terrorism

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-06

Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

Federal Reserve Chair Powell expects inflation to fall

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More