UN condemns 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers by authorities in Tunisia

2024-05-17 | 05:26
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the "intimidation and harassment" by the authorities in Tunisia against lawyers, following a widespread campaign of arrests targeting several of them, as well as political commentators and human rights activists.

The spokesperson for the Commissioner, Ravina Shamdasani, stated that the arrests and raids on the Lawyers' Syndicate "undermine the rule of law and violate international standards regarding the protection of the independence and functions of lawyers," adding that "these actions constitute forms of intimidation and harassment." 

She quoted the Commissioner, Volker Türk, urging the authorities "to respect and protect the freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, as guaranteed in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which Tunisia is a party."

AFP

